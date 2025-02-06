Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Signs One-Year, $4 Million Deal With NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. Not one move has been made to address the Major League roster.
They have not signed a free agent or made a single trade, and a lot depends on whether or not they can move Nolan Arenado. Some former Cardinals have been on the move in recent days however.
On Wednesday, outfielder Harrison Bader joined the Minnesota Twins and the day before, Randal Grichuk signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
On Thursday, yet another former Cardinal was on the move. According to Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal, outfielder Tommy Pham will join the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $4 million deal.
"Pham, who turns 37 in March, will bring veteran experience and depth to an outfield that currently projects to start Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds. He will likely serve as a platoon bat against left-handed pitchers," Woo and Rosenthal wrote.
"Pham went on to play a key platoon role for the Kansas City Royals, who clinched a postseason berth for the first time in 10 years."
Pham struggled in 2024, hitting just .248 with nine home runs and 39 RBI during the regular season. He also had a .674 OPS.
The 36-year-old outfielder was traded back to the Cardinals from the Chicago White Sox at the deadline and later placed on waivers after St. Louis fell out of contention. Pham was drafted by the Cardinals in 2006 and played with them from 2014-18 in his first stint before stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and White Sox.
