Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Outlines Ideal Offseason Plan For Chaim Bloom
The 2025 season is almost over, and so too is the John Mozeliak era in St. Louis. Mozeliak has been the head of baseball operations since taking over after the 2007 season, and he will be replaced by Chaim Bloom. Under Bloom, St. Louis will rebuild and do things much differently than they had been doing under Mozeliak. Certain players could be traded.
This could include stars such as Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray as the Cardinals look towards the future rather than contending in the present.
When interviewed by Jim Hayes of FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn outlined how he would approach the offseason if he were Bloom.
"He has two years of knowing what he has in the farm system, what he has at the big-league level. You call it runway. It's "Hey, here are my guys, here are their spots they're going to play, and what can I put around them in the free agent market to put a winning product on the field?" Lynn said.
"I think that's where it's at. I don't know what their plans are this offseason, but if you don't know that right now, then I don't know what we've been doing the last two years because it's kind of obvious who's ready to go, who's a guy and who's part of the future and then everyone else that's kind of in the same boat as that guy that you choose, either find another position for him or see what you can do with him in the trade market or something like that to get what you need to make a make a winner on the team."
Bloom will certainly have his work cut out for him as he takes over for Mozeliak. It might take a couple of years for the Cardinals to be a true contender again, but fans will be anxious to see what Bloom's plans are coming into 2026 and how he will go about building the roster.
Things will likely look a lot different next year. Some popular players may be moved out via trade in order to help St. Louis get what they need to either compete or build for the future.
It will be interesting to see how Bloom approaches the offseason.
