Ex-Cardinals Star, Gold Glove Winner Officially Released
A former St. Louis Cardinals star is out there for the taking.
Former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward has been with the San Diego Padres so far this season. He appeared in 34 games with the Padres and slashed .176/.223/.271 with two homers and 12 RBIs while logging -0.6 wins above replacement before being recently designated for assignment.
Heyward went unclaimed and the team announced on Tuesday that they are officially releasing him from the organization thus making him a free agent.
"We have released OF Jason Heyward," the Padres announced.
"Heyward is a 16-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Padres. The best season of his career arguably came as a member of the Cardinals. He only spent one season in town (2015) and yet he shined. Heyward had a career-best 7.0 wins above replacement that year while slashing .293/.359/.439 with 13 homers, 60 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and 33 doubles in 154 games played.
Heyward won a Gold Glove Award that year and finished 15th in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting.
It wouldn't be shocking to see a contender take a chance on him now. He has had a tough season and is likely nearing the end of his career, but he has done a lot of winning and would be a solid veteran voice in a clubhouse. We'll see what happens, but he's out there for the taking.
