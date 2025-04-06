Ex-Cardinals Star Predicted To Cool Down After Scorching Hot Start
Last season, the St. Louis Cardinals traded Tommy Edman as a piece of a blockbuster deal that landed them Erick Fedde to help with their playoff push. As fate would have it, Edman returned from injury with a vengeance for the Los Angeles Dodgers while Fedde has been about average during his time with St. Louis.
Edman rolled into the postseason, won the NLCS MVP, won the World Series, and has carried his momentum into a hot start in 2025. Edman has slugged five home runs in the Dodgers' first 10 games.
Despite his fast start, FanSided's Zachary Rotman predicted that Edman would slow down as the year goes on.
"Through 10 games, Edman has 10 hits in his first 39 at-bats. While that isn't crazy, five of Edman's 10 hits have gone over the fence, giving him a share of the National League lead," Rotman wrote. "Edman is a terrific player, highlighted by his strong defensive versatility. One thing he isn't known for is his power, yet he has displayed tons of it.
"In his first six seasons prior to this one, Edman has never hit more than 13 home runs. His hot start has him on pace for 81 home runs right now. Edman could very well set a career-high in that department. He could even hit 20 home runs. He is not going to hit like one of the premier power hitters in the sport, though, which is what has happened so far. Edman will cool down, but it's not as if that'll slow the Dodgers down too much."
It's safe to assume Edman isn't going to break the single season home run record, but that doesn't mean he's going to cool off completely. The utility man could still post an OPS well north of .800 if he continues to slug with a purpose.
Either way, the Cardinals will likely look back on the Edman trade and regret it quite a bit, especially if they can't trade Fedde for much this season.
