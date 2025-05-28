Ex-Cardinals Starter Joining Rays After Disastrous Start To 2025
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has found a new home after recently being released.
The Cardinals opted against picking up Kyle Gibson's club option for the 2025 season this past offseason. The move surprised some and then rumors shortly followed that the two sides had some level of interest in a potential reunion if the price was right.
A deal never happened and Gibson eventually signed with the Baltimore Orioles in March on a one-year deal worth over $5 million. He didn't last long in Baltimore, though. Gibson made just four starts and had a 16.78 ERA over that span. Baltimore designated him for assignment and then eventually released him.
Gibson has been a free agent since May 20th and reportedly has now found a new home. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Gibson is signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.
"Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson is signing with the Rays," Heyman said.
Gibson is a 13-year big league veteran who was solid last year with St. Louis. The 37-year-old former All-Star logged a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts. Throughout his career to this point, he has been known as a reliable, innings-eater. St. Louis opted against bringing him back because the club actually had a surplus of starters still and looked for ways to trim payroll.
Tampa Bay is a team that has had success in recent memory rehabbing pitchers and getting them back on track. If there was a team to get Gibson throwing at the level he did last year or even better, it would be Tampa Bay.
