Ex-Cardinals Starter's Nightmare Season Ends With Brewers DFA
One former St. Louis Cardinals hurler's roller coaster season continued on Sunday.
The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season finale is on Sunday and former Cardinals hurler Erick Fedde didn't get through the day without getting designated for assignment, again. He began the season with the Cardinals and struggled. He made 20 starts for the Cardinals and pitched to a 5.22 ERA after having a 3.30 ERA in 31 total starts last year. Because of that, the Cardinals moved on and designated him for assignment in July to make room for Michael McGreevy in the starting rotation.
Fedde landed with the Atlanta Braves and his struggles continued. He had an 8.10 ERA in five total appearances, including four starts, for the Braves before he was released. Fedde landed with the Milwaukee Brewers and did a good job, but now he's being designated for assignment again. He pitched seven games out of the bullpen for the Brewers and had a 3.38 ERA but was DFA'd on Sunday, per the team.
The former St. Louis Cardinals hurler had a rough day
Fedde is an eight-year MLB veteran. It's going to be interesting to see how his offseason goes, but this is a brutal end to a tough season for him overall. Fedde is going to be a free agent after the season ends and this season certainly has cost him some cash. Last year, he was viewed as underpaid. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago White Sox and eventually was traded to the Cardinals. He was a feel-good story of 2024, but his rough run this season has changed things.
Someone surely will give him a shot this upcoming offseason, but all in all, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the veteran righty, Teams can claim him if they see fit right now, but it wouldn't really matter. The 2025 regular season is going to come to an end on Sunday and it's going to be interesting to see what happens next with the veteran hurler now.
