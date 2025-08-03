Ex-Dodgers Manager Listed As Candidate To Replace Oli Marmol As New Cardinals Skipper
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention. At 56-56, they are 11 games back in the National League Central and 5 1/2 back in the NL Wild Card race.
John Mozeliak is entering the final two months of his tenure as President of Baseball Operations and will give way to Chaim Bloom. There is always a chance that Bloom will choose to replace current manager Oli Marmol, especially if the Cardinals finish under .500 for the second time in three years.
Cliff Williams of Redbird Rants listed three external candidates to replace Marmol in the event that he is sacked, and among them was former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.
"People widely praise Mattingly for his rapport with young players. His calm demeanor, strong communication skills, and relatable playing career enable him to connect effectively with developing talent. He's known for fostering a supportive environment while also instilling accountability and fundamental baseball principles. This balance is crucial for young players learning how to succeed at the major league level, allowing them to develop without undue pressure," Williams wrote.
Mattingly is an older manager, but has been at the helm of winning teams in the past. He had a winning record in each of his five seasons with the Dodgers and even guided the Miami Marlins to the postseason in 2020, earning NL Manager of the Year honors.
Mattingly would instantly have the respect of the Cardinals clubhouse given his experience as a skipper. We'll see if they consider him.
