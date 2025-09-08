Giants Likely To Pursue Cardinals $75 Million All-Star: Reports
The St. Louis Cardinals have just 18 games left in the John Mozeliak era leading the organization.
Right now, the Cardinals sit right at .500 with a 72-72 record. St. Louis isn't mathematically ruled out in the race for a National League Wild Card spot, but things aren't looking up right now. The Cardinals are 4 1/2 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot but the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks are all in front of the Cardinals on the outside. For the Cardinals to make the playoffs, they will have to not only catch the New York Mets over the final 18 games of the season, but hope that all three of the Reds, Giants, and Diamondbacks struggle at the same time. A tall order, but not impossible.
Once the season ends, there's no telling how this roster will look in 2026. Shortstop Masyn Winn is one of the few seemingly guaranteed guys to be back. Michael McGreevy is another guy who fits this description as well. But, really, there are more questions than answers, especially for the team's expensive veterans.
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade the former All-Star?
One guy who fans should have their eyes on this winter is three-time All-Star Sonny Gray. He inked the big three-year, $75 million deal with St. Louis and has delivered since for the Cardinals over the last two years. There's one more year left in the contract and he already has been the subject of trade rumors despite a no-trade clause in his contract. This was the case last offseason, this summer, and now rumors are already picking up about this upcoming winter. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gray is "precisely the type of starter" the Giants will pursue this offseason in noted his connection with Giants manager Bob Melvin as a reason why.
"Gray is precisely the type of starter the Giants are likely to target this season, especially if Justin Verlander does not re-sign with the team," Slusser said. "They’d like another veteran to go along with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, and while Gray’s deal is eye-popping — no current Giants will earn as much as $30 million next year, Rafael Devers is at $29,500,000 — Gray would cost very little in terms of prospects. If the Cardinals were to pick up a portion of the deal, San Francisco could offer a more significant package.
"Gray’s deal also includes a club option for 2027 at $30 million, with a $5 million salary, and he has a full no-trade clause. He’s more than familiar with the Bay Area, of course, after spending the first four-plus years of his career in Oakland and, like most pitchers, he likes Oracle Park a lot. On basically a one-year deal, Gray might be very inclined to approve a deal to a team that’s wheeling, dealing and spending to win, especially if his former A’s manager, Bob Melvin, remains at the helm. Melvin and Gray remain close, Gray is one of Melvin’s all-time favorites and the feeling is mutual."
More MLB: Cardinals Nolan Arenado Reveals What Changed His 2025 Season