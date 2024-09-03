Here's Cardinals' 'Biggest Weakness' With Another Roller Coaster Season
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly have been inconsistent at points this season.
There have been times when the Cardinals have looked like one of the worst teams in the National League. There also have been stretches were the Cardinals were the best team in the National League.
Overall, the Cardinals currently are in third place in the National League Central right now with a 69-69 record. St. Louis will have a lot of holes to fill on the roster this winter if it wants to become a contender once again in 2025.
It's unclear what the Cardinals will do this winter as St. Louis' front office actually was called the team's biggest weakness by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"St. Louis Cardinals: They *used* to have a good front office," Rymer said. "Whereas its reputation for innovation and plain, ol' effectiveness used to precede it, it's telling that the Cardinals' front office didn't get a single vote in the poll that The Athletic ran earlier this year. It does seem to have fallen behind the times.
"Nowhere is this more evident in the pitching staff's lack of swing-and-miss stuff. Only (Colorado Rockies) pitchers have had fewer total whiffs since 2018. Even if the Cardinals don't have Coors Field to worry about, it's still not a model to emulate."
Will the Cardinals change perceptions around the club this winter? This likely would mean that the team needs to make some changes to the strategy in free agency.
