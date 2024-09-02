Cardinals Are Prime Option For Mets Breakout Star Expected To Be Available
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly need to add to the starting rotation this winter.
St. Louis is on the cusp of being completely out of contention for a National League Wild Card spot and that could lead to some serious changes in philosophy for the team heading into the 2025 campaign.
Pitching has been a real problem for the Cardinals over the last two seasons and they likely will look to address the spot in free agency. One pitcher who could be a great target is New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea.
He is having a career year with New York this season and is expected to opt out of his deal and enter free agency, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"New York Mets starter Sean Manaea, barring unforeseen circumstances will opt out of his contract and hit the free-agent market for the third consecutive winter, putting him in line for a lucrative multi-year contract," Nightengale said. "Manaea signed a two-year, $26 million contract in the offseason, but he can opt out of the remaining $13.5 million in 2025, making him a free agent for the third consecutive year."
Manaea has a 3.35 ERA in 27 starts this season. He has pitched 150 2/3 innings and has a 154-to-54 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He certainly will be less expensive than someone like Corbin Burnes, although he still will cost a lot. Manaea certainly is worth it and should be in contention for the Cardinals this winter.
