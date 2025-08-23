How Cardinals Can Immediately Bolster Starting Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are closer to a playoff spot than you would likely think.
St. Louis entered the day on Saturday five games back of a National League Wild Card spot. That nunber was down to four earlier in the week at one point. The New York Mets have the final Wild Card spot right now but have been spiraling in the second half of the season. The Cincinnati Reds are just in front of the Cardinals in the standings right now as well, but are on the outside looking in.
With all of this being said, the Cardinals aren't likely to land a playoff spot right now, but crazier things have happened. If the club wants to give itself a better chance, the most obvious way to do so would be to make a change in the starting rotation. Miles Mikolas has a 5.17 ERA in 25 starts this year and is coming off an outing in which he went 2 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and allowed four earned runs and two home runs.
Should the Cardinals move on from Miles Mikolas?
There is a real argument right now that Cardinals No. 5 prospect Quinn Matthews would give the Cardinals a better chance every fifth day at this point in the season while also giving the front office to get a look at him down the stretch. Matthews surely will play a role in 2026, and this could be almost a tryout period.
Matthews has a 3.60 ERA overall in the minors this year across 19 starts. He's just 24 years old and has been talked about all season. The same way that the club made the change from Erick Fedde to Michael McGreevy would make sense to do now with Mikolas and Matthews. The Cardinals may not make the playoffs, but Mikolas isn't likely to be back next year and there's enough time left in the season that they could get Matthews a few starts as a cup of coffee in the big leagues before likely getting a consistent role next year. Why not at this point?
