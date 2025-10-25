How Cardinals Can Replace 28-Year-Old Fan Favorite After Surgeries
The St. Louis Cardinals were hit with some tough news earlier this week when it was announced by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat that outfielder Lars Nootbaar had undergone surgeries on his heels to repair Haglund's deformity.
Unfortunately, this means that Nootbaar may miss significant time in 2026. Thus, his time with the Cardinals organization could be coming to an end.
Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Cardinals may need to find a solution out in left field to replace Nootbaar. Here are two things they can do
Move Ivan Herrera To Left Field
The Cardinals could simply make a move in free agency or via trade to land a bat, but because they are not competing for a World Series title in 2026, the likelihood is that they will have to make a decision internally.
They have already stated that they want Ivan Herrera to return to starting catching duties in 2026, but they may be forced to do something different. Herrera played a little outfield last season before eventually being used almost exclusively as a designated hitter.
In a rebuilding year, it would make sense to give Herrera a chance to learn a new position, and since the offseason is still young, he has all winter to prepare. This would allow St. Louis to go with the catching tandem of Pedro Pages and Jimmy Crooks, while also keeping Herrera in the lineup.
Bring Back Another Fan Favorite In Free Agency
Now, let's dive into what they can do externally. Chaim Bloom has said that he plans to use the free agent market to add to the team's roster. They are now relatively short on outfielders, but if they want to keep Ivan Herrera behind the plate like originally planned, they'll need to go outside the organization.
Specifically, they'll need a right-handed bat for the outfield that can play every day and allow them to use Alec Burleson as a designated hitter rather than play him in the outfield. An obvious fit that comes to mind is former Cardinal Harrison Bader, who had a strong year with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.
Like Nootbaar, Bader is an elite defender, but also brings a little more offense to the table with his speed and power. St. Louis could then cut bait with Nootbaar and make a significant upgrade despite the challenges that have been thrown their way.
More MLB: How Chaim Bloom Can Avoid Making Cardinals Previous Mistakes