How Chaim Bloom Can Avoid Making Cardinals Previous Mistakes
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big undertaking ahead of them. With Chaim Bloom now in charge, the team will be rebuilding for the first time in decades, and it's going to take a couple of years at least.
The Cardinals have missed the postseason three straight years and finished under .500 twice in that span. They previously hadn't finished under .500 since 2007. The now retired John Mozeliak had made a few mistakes over the years that set the Cardinals back.
However, Bloom has a clean slate, and as long as he can avoid making Mozeliak's mistakes, the Cardinals should be in good hands. Here are two ways he can ensure that.
Be Open And Honest With The Fanbase
One of many reasons Cardinals fans were frustrated with Mozeliak was that he often wasn't direct when answering questions and inconsistent with his messaging. That will surely frustrate any fanbase, but especially one that expects wins but is forced to deal with the opposite for a few years.
Bloom so far has been solid in his messaging, stating the honest truth, even if it may not be what fans want to hear. Transparency is key, and he needs to continue being up front with the fanbase and reporters, while also making sure he keeps any promises he makes about what he plans to do with the Cardinals.
If he can do that, fans will buy into his plans and get behind what he is trying to do, and perhaps even feel a little excitement, even when times are troubling.
Adjust Accordingly When The Landscape Changes
This is easier said than done, as the landscape of the game constantly changes. But Mozeliak ran into trouble because of this. The Cardinals stopped churning out star players from their farm system in the mid 2010s, and while there have been some exceptions, it ultimately took Bloom coming in to prove that they had fallen behind the times in terms of their player development system.
Bloom helped modernize the way teams acquire talent during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also helped create the model that Tampa Bay used for many years that was so successful. He even built up a strong farm system with the Boston Red Sox.
As long as Bloom can stay one step ahead, he can keep the Cardinals relevant and allow them to set the tone for the rest of Major League Baseball.
