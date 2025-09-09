How Cardinals Top Prospect Grabbed Nolan Arenado's Attention
The St. Louis Cardinals unfortunately have just 17 games left in the regular season before what is likely going to be a long offseason.
If the Cardinals can go on a run and win like 15 of the team's final 17 games, maybe they can give themselves a shot at a playoff spot. But, that just shows how unlikely the playoffs are because the club is on the outside looking in and there are teams ahead of it. Significantly more likely than not, the Cardinals' season will end when the regular season ends.
Then, we will see guys go and also hopefully see more come to town. It'll be more difficult to bring guys to town than to cut ties with the current roster. But, we'll see what happens when Chaim Bloom takes over. Regardless, there's a real argument that this team has a bright future. There are pieces to build around in the majors. Masyn Winn and Michael McGreevy are the two biggest, but not the only ones. But, that just depends on how Bloom views guys like Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and the list goes on.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future
Despite all of this, there is a lot to like down in the minors. No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt will arrive at some point, likely at the beginning of the 2026 season if he has a strong spring. No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle recently made his professional debut and is someone who could move through the system quickly, like Wetherholt has. No. 3 prospect Leonardo Bernal is with Double-A right now and is projected for a 2026 MLB debut from MLB.com. No. 4 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez is a catcher and is just 18 years old, but he at least has caught the attention of third baseman Nolan Arenado, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
"Hitting balls oppo at 109? That’s a good looking player," Arenado said after overlapping with him as he rehabbed his injured shoulder.
The future is bright with this organization, even if it is hard to see that right now. Rodriguez has slashed .276/.399/.555 with 20 homers and 63 RBIs overall this season at 18 years old in 84 total games down in the minors. The farm system is trending up and Bloom specifically has proven over the years in different organizations that he knows how to build a sustainable, and strong base.
More MLB: When Cardinals Fans Will See Next All-Star Reinforcement