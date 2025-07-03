Inside The Cardinals

Insider Proposes Nightmare Blockbuster Trade For Cardinals Fans

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals look like a team that can make a run for a playoff spot themselves, but they aren't the only team in the division that is the case with.

St. Louis is currently in third place in the National League Central with a 47-41 record. The Chicago Cubs are in first place at 51-35 followed by the Milwaukee Brewers at 48-38.

Any of these three teams can do some damage. It's going to be interesting to see how the upcoming trade deadline impacts the race. All three of these teams look good, but Chicago is the most likely to buy whereas both the Cardinals and the Brewers have questions.

We're just a few weeks away so soon enough it won't be just speculation, but real moves happening left and right.

The Cubs are going to be the team to watch. Chicago has the means to make a big deal, which wouldn't be ideal for the Cardinals. Especially, if ESPN's David Schoenfield's suggestion becomes a reality. Schoenfield shared a column highlighting one player for teams to acquire or trade. For the Cubs, it was Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins.

"Chicago Cubs/Houston Astros: Trade for Alcántara," Schoenfield said. "The Cubs feel like the perfect match for multiple reasons. Their rotations ranks 22nd in ERA and 17th in innings, so they're getting neither great production nor enough lengthy outings from their starters. The bullpen has held up to the stress so far with the second-best ERA in the majors, but acquiring Alcantara would add depth behind Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, the team's only reliable starters.

"A question the Cubs will have to evaluate: Alcántara has a higher-than-average ground ball rate, so will having Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner behind him help? That seems logical, but the Marlins have allowed a slightly lower average on ground balls this season than the Cubs, so it's probably a negligible difference. The Cubs do have the better overall defense thanks to their outfield, but Alcantara has not been pitching into bad luck (indeed, his actual batting average allowed of .266 is lower than his expected average of .280)."

A deal sending Alcántara to the Cubs would just make St. Louis' life morre difficult. Luckily, it's just speculation. But, still, something to watch.

