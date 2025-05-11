Inside The Cardinals

Insider Reveals Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Shut Down 2 Trades

It was a long offseason, for sure...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the course of the last few months, much has been made about the St. Louis Cardinals and the fact that Nolan Arenado wasn't traded during the offseason.

He's been very solid so far this season, but there still has been a lot of chatter about the fact that he invoked his no-trade clause to avoid being sent to the Houston Astros around the time that Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Arenado reportedly gave the Cardinals a list of approved teams and didn't want to expand at the time.

The Astros have been the team that has been talked about in that response, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested on Sunday that he also may have rejected a deal to the Los Angeles Angels as well.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," Nightengale said.

This is a topic that hasn't been covered as thoroughly as the Astros rumored trade. During the offseason there was chatter that the Angels could have interest in Arenado, but there wasn't much said about whether or not a trade was on the table or if something reached Arenado.

Nightengale released his weekly Sunday column and this is one of the nuggets that certainly stands out among the rest. So, what's next for the Cardinals superstar? Well, if they keep winning, maybe he can help get the organization back to the playoffs.

More MLB: Cardinals Have Tough, Non-Trade Decisions Looming

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News