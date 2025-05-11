Insider Reveals Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Shut Down 2 Trades
Over the course of the last few months, much has been made about the St. Louis Cardinals and the fact that Nolan Arenado wasn't traded during the offseason.
He's been very solid so far this season, but there still has been a lot of chatter about the fact that he invoked his no-trade clause to avoid being sent to the Houston Astros around the time that Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Arenado reportedly gave the Cardinals a list of approved teams and didn't want to expand at the time.
The Astros have been the team that has been talked about in that response, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested on Sunday that he also may have rejected a deal to the Los Angeles Angels as well.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," Nightengale said.
This is a topic that hasn't been covered as thoroughly as the Astros rumored trade. During the offseason there was chatter that the Angels could have interest in Arenado, but there wasn't much said about whether or not a trade was on the table or if something reached Arenado.
Nightengale released his weekly Sunday column and this is one of the nuggets that certainly stands out among the rest. So, what's next for the Cardinals superstar? Well, if they keep winning, maybe he can help get the organization back to the playoffs.