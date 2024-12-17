Insider Suggests Ex-Cardinals Star For Yankees After Cody Bellinger Trade
The New York Yankees clearly aren't afraid of making a big move.
New York has been hard at work since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. The Yankees have made three seismic moves since. New York signed former Atlanta Braves star Max Fried, traded for former Milwaukee Brewers star Devin Williams, and most recently reportedly acquired star slugger Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs.
The Yankees clearly aren't afraid to make a move. What will they do next? USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested New York could address the first base position and suggested former Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt as an option.
"So the Yankees have now signed starter Max Fried, traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams, and added Cody Bellinger since Juan Soto chose the Mets over them last Sunday," Nightengale said. "And they will sign a free-agent first baseman between (Pete Alonso), (Christian Walker), (Carlos Santana), and Goldschmidt."
This isn't the first time Nightengale mentioned the Yankees as a fit for Goldschmidt. After spending the last six years as a member of the Cardinals, he's one of the best first basemen available in free agency. He's a former Most Valuable Player himself and likely would be an upgrade for the Yankees at first base without breaking the bank.
The Yankees clearly are desperate to add talent quickly after losing Soto. Could Goldschmidt be the next guy the team looks to bring to New York?
