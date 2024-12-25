Insider Suggests Phillies’ $8 Million All-Star As Cardinals' Trade Target
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will look different soon.
St. Louis’ biggest trade piece right now undoubtedly is third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has been discussed at length and it would be a shock if he was with the team when the organization convenes for Spring Training.
He has a no-trade clause so anything could happen, but the Cardinals have been in plenty of trade rumors throughout the offseason so far. It’s unclear where he will go, but MLB.com's John Denton went on "BK & Ferrario" on 101ESPN and thinks a swap for Philadelphia Phillies’ All-Star Alec Bohm could work.
“Yeah I think there is,” Denton said about the possibility of flipping Arenado for Bohm. “There’s a belief in Philly right now, I was talking to some people there last week at the Winter Meetings. They feel like they need to shake it up. They need some change. They haven’t been able to get over the hump the last three seasons. Bohm has rubbed some in Philly the wrong way…I think Bohm could flourish in a different market…I could see him truly flourishing in a city like St. Louis.”
Arenado is owed roughly $74 million over the next three years. Bohm is much less expensive and projected to earn roughly $8 million in 2025. Plus, he’s much younger than Arenado. If the Cardinals could somehow get a deal like this to happen, it would be an absolute win for St. Louis.
More MLB: Cardinals Should Take Chance On Predicted $8.5 Million All-Star