Cardinals Should Take Chance Predicted $8.5 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a weird position.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and finished in second place in the National League Central standings and now is in limbo. The Cardinals have a transition year ahead of them. John Mozeliak will be passing the baton to Chaim Bloom at the end of the 2025 season as the president of baseball operations.
Because of this incoming switch, the Cardinals likely are going to stay pretty much in place. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado may be moved, but there may not be too many other moves. Especially because the Cardinals have called it a "reset" rather than a rebuild.
If the Cardinals are going to enter the 2025 season with a similar roster as last year's, they should at least try to compete in the division and make smaller moves with upside.
One move that would fit this description would be bringing in former All-Star outfielder Austin Hays. The Cardinals' outfield depth took a considerable hit in 2024 so it would make sense to bring in a cheap alternative.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that he will end up landing a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: one year, $8.5 million," Reuter said. "One of the best players who was non-tendered this offseason, Austin Hays struggled after going from the Orioles to the Phillies at the trade deadline, but he has a solid track record of production.
"He posted a 109 OPS+ and averaged 32 doubles, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, and 2.7 WAR in the three years leading up to the 2024 campaign, and he was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .354/.405/.537 in 90 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, and he has a .800 OPS for his career against southpaws, so if nothing else, he holds significant platoon appeal."
Hays is a seven-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. He's been an All-Star in the past and has the capability to be a near 20-homer guy while playing all over the outfield. He's the type of guy the Cardinals should bring in.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Sweepstakes: One Rumored Suitor Reportedly Out