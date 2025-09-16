Is Cardinals $75M Star Playing Final Homestand In St. Louis?
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to begin their final homestand of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season on Monday night.
It should be a big night at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup and Matthew Liberatore is on the mound. The Cardinals have just six home games left before an unchartered offseason ahead. The Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds three times and then have a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers before hitting the road for the final six games of the season.
Over the next six games, there will be a lot to watch out for. Of course, Arenado's return and all of the rumors about him will make it more important to tune in. Another question worth asking is if this could be Sonny Gray's final homestand as a member of the Cardinals? Like Areando, trade rumors have run rampant about Gray. But, he also has a no-trade clause and made it clear ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and last offseason he didn't want to leave.
What will the Cardinals do?
Gray pitched on Sept. 13th. The Cardinals haven't officially announced his next start yet, but it most likely would fall in the Brewers series.
When the offseason gets here, there will be more noise about Gray. It already has started with reports surfacing that the San Francisco Giants could be a team that's interested in him after the season. Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals that will continue into the 2026 season. He's owed $35 million next year and then there's a $30 million club option on his deal for the 2027 season as well.
With all of the uncertainty coming to St. Louis, Gray will be someone especially worth watching this week. There is a real chance that when he takes the mound next at Busch Stadium, it could be his final time if he decides to waive his no-trade clause. There are a lot of opinions out there about whether or no the Cardinals should keep him. Personally, I believe it could make sense, but that's one person's opinion. All that matters, is keep a close eye.
