Is This Beginning Of The End For Once-Untouchable Cardinals?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals made it clear heading into the 2025 season that the campaign was going to be focused on development.

For a while, it seemed like there was a chance that the Cardinals could be a playoff team. There’s still time left in the regular season to make a run at a playoff spot, but that isn’t likely. Right now, the Cardinals are 64-65 on the season and four games out of a National League Wild Card spot. It's not impossible, but certainly will be tough to make up the ground.

A popular talking point this season for the Cardinals has been their "runway" players. With the season focused on development, the Cardinals made it clear that there are young guys who were going to get consistent opportunities to show the front office what they could do. Jordan Walker has widely been considered one of those guys, but things aren’t going his way lately.

Walker started three straight games from Aug. 15th through Aug. 17th. Since then, his playing time has been less. He didn't play the 18th or the 19th, returned on the 20th, and then was back on the bench on the 21st. This is a small sample size, of course, but it comes in the middle of Walker in the middle of a cold streak.

Are we seeing the beginning of the end with Jordan Walker?

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker
Aug 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) catches a fly ball against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Since August 1st, Walker is slashing .224/.269/.306 with one home run and four RBIs in 14 games. Over the last seven games, those numbers are worse. In his last seven games, Walker has slashed .091/.200/.136 with one double. Again, a small sample size, but it has seemingly been a lost year overall for the 23-year-old.

He was the Cardinals' top prospect and had a solid rookie year in 2023. His role has fluctuated since and unfortunately things aren't clicking right now. Will the new front office keep him around and attempt to build around him, or are we seeing the beginning of the end with Walker in St. Louis? It's still early to make that call, but his playing time will be worth following over the next few weeks.

Patrick McAvoy
