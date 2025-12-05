Cardinals Predicted To Trade Fan Favorite Star, Former Top Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason and it didn't take too much time for them to get started on it. They opted to trade Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox early in the winter and it doesn't seem like they're done yet.

There are multiple other trade candidates on the roster. Nolan Arenado seems like a sure bet to be traded in the coming months. But the most valuable trade chip on the roster is seemingly star infielder Brendan Donovan.

Donovan will likely net the Cardinals a haul in return if they opt to move him. There's a chance a team like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers make a big move to add him. But they're not the only teams that could emerge as a landing spot if the Cardinals trade their All-Star.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently put together a monster trade package that would send Donovan and former top prospect Jordan Walker to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitchers Kris Bubic and Ben Kudrna.

Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker could be traded to Royals

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"A cross-Missouri trade gives Donovan and Walker a chance to compete for an AL Central title, while the rebuilding Cardinals add two pitchers with team control remaining," Bowden wrote. "Donovan will pair with Bobby Witt Jr. to give the Royals an elite middle infield and Kansas City will get a shot at unlocking Walker’s immense potential."

The Royals are seemingly ready to contend with Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster. Adding Donovan would certainly help them do that. Walker isn't the player that he was expected to be when he was a prospect, but the potential is still there. If he's traded to a new team, he could find a fresh start and restart his big league career.

The Cardinals would be better off with Bubic on their roster. He's a very solid pitcher with the potential to turn into an ace down the road. The Cardinals might want an additional prospect to get the deal done, but the pair of pitchers in Bowden's trade package would help the Cardinals quite a bit.

More MLB: Dodgers Emerging As Top Landing Spot In Trade For Cardinals All-Star