Ivan Herrera Joins Insane List Alongside Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani
The St. Louis Cardinals are certainly fortunate to have Iván Herrera with the organization.
Despite another season of missing the playoffs, the Cardinals did get some promising performances from some of the guys on the roster. The Cardinals talked about how the 2025 season would be used to evaluate players on the roster and Herrera clearly proved that he should be one of the team’s top building blocks moving forward.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a budding star on their hands
Herrera has been arguably the Cardinals’ top offensive weapon. So far this season, he has slashed .286/.378/.472 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 13 doubles, and 54 runs scored in 104 games played. He has seen some time in each of the last four seasons, including 2025. But, he didn't start to play consistently until last year. He appeared in 72 games and shined as well.
Since taking over as a consistent piece for this team, Herrera has played in 176 games and has slashed .292/.376/.455 with 24 home runs, 93 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 25 doubles, one triple, and 91 runs scored. He has been so good that he actually has put himself in the company of Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Yordan Alvarez as the only players in baseball who have hit .290 with a 135 wRC+ since 2024.
It's not every day you end up on the same list as guys like Judge and Ohtani and it goes to show just how special of an offensive talent this guy is. He's just 25 years old and has struggled with injuries at times, which is why he hasn't been catching much over the last few months. But, it was shared that he is going to working this offseason and undergo surgery to try to get him ready to catch again in 2026. All in all, this kid is special. The 2025 season has been many things, but on the bright side, it has been an opportunity to see Herrera break out.
