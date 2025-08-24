JJ Wetherholt Watch: Cardinals Phenom Strikes Vs. Chris Sale
Will the St. Louis Cardinals give phenom and No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt a chance in the big leagues this season?
He has been eating up Triple-A pitching. Overall, he has slashed .316/.406/.650 with nine home runs, 18 RBIs, five stolen bases, 10 doubles, and one triple since making the jump to Triple-A. All of that production is over just 30 games. That's some pretty insane production. This season, has hit 16 home runs overall to go along with 52 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .306/.419/.529 slash line in 92 total games.
Wetherholt isn't currently in the big leagues, but he is making a case for himself. He got one of the biggest tests of his young career on Saturday by facing off against 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale and continued to thrive going 2-for-2 against the southpaw.
Overall, Wetherholt went 3-for-4 on the night with two doubles, one walk, and one run scored. Sale only went 4 2/2 innings in the game while allowing four base hits.
Will the Cardinals give JJ Wetherholt a shot in the big leagues?
Wetherholt is the real deal. It's not every day that you face off against a reigning Cy Young Award winner down in the minors and he seemingly had no issue. Sale is rehabbing but had a 2.52 ERA across his first 15 starts of the season. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last 15 years and yet Wetherholt did the same thing to him that he has against the other Triple-A pitchers this year.
He continues to make his case for a promotion to the big league roster. It makes sense for the Cardinals to keep him down in Triple-A as a way to make sure to preserve his rookie status for 2026. Plus, there are a lot of roster questions up in St. Louis anyway. But, Wetherholt really is pushing for a spot right now and is making it hard for the Cardinals' front office to keep him down with Memphis.