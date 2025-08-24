Cardinals Announce Next Three Roster Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a busy week.
St. Louis had a day off on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any action. The Cardinals announced a handful of moves at the minor league level.
The Cardinals announced on social media three separate decisions on Saturday and are sending pitcher Edwin Nunez to Double-A, placing pitcher Brandt Thompson on the Injured List, and moving Jovi Galvez to the Palm Beach Cardinals.
"RHP Edwin Nunez has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Springfield (AA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Brandt Thompson (AA) has been placed on the 7-day IL. RHP Jovi Galvez has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach."
What's next for Cardinals after handful of minor league moves?
None of these moves are game-changing or have an impact at the big league level yet. The closes to the big leagues is Nunez heading to Springfield and Thompson being placed on the Injured List. Both are two levels away from the big leagues at this point. Nunez made five appearances with Palm Beach and had a 1.93 ERA. He has already made 15 appearances in Double-A and has a 12.96 ERA over that stretch.
Thompson has appeared in 20 games overall this year -- including 19 starts -- and has a 3.69 ERA. He already has made two starts with Springfield and has a 1.00 ERA across them.
It's been a busy few weeks for the Cardinals. With the season winding down, we have started to see moves down in the minors left and right. The Cardinals -- like every other team -- is not only finishing up this season, but getting ready for the next. After a long season down in the minors, you typically see a lot of movement at this time of the year with plenty of promotions. Just earlier in the week, the Cardinals announced seven different minor league transactions.
That trend continued on Saturday and is just the beginning, we should see a lot more as we get closer to September.
