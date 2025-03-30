Manny Machado Injury Could Open Door To Nolan Arenado Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly been trying to trade infielder Nolan Arenado for the last few months. But the 33-year-old infielder has a full no-trade clause and over $50 million left on his contract, so it's seemingly been tough for St. Louis to trade him away.
Arenado reportedly offered to clear a trade to six teams: the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies.
These six teams all seemingly have franchise third basemen, aside from the Angels, but injuries could arise and quickly cause one of these teams to call the Cardinals about an Arenado trade.
Padres starting third baseman Manny Machado recently left a game with calf tightness after showing visible discomfort throughout the game. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, though the Padres seem optimistic that it's nothing more than a little tightness.
If the injury happens to linger on for more than a few days, there's a chance they could look for an Arenado trade.
The Padres have also been involved in trade rumors surrounding their starting infielder Luis Arráez. If they opt to move him, it could increase the likelihood that they try to bring in Arenado.
At this point, the Cardinals may be willing to eat about $15 million of the veteran infielder's contract just to get the rest of the money off the payroll. If Arenado can continue to heat up as the season begins, a team like San Diego could jump on the idea of adding him for a few prospects.
