Matt Holliday Thinks Cardinals Have Just 1 Untouchable Player
With the St. Louis Cardinals currently at a crossroads, it's hard not to think about what's next.
St. Louis is 72-75 on the season and has just 15 games left in the regular season. When the campaign comes to a close, Chaim Bloom will take over and his job for the foreseeable future will be to turn around this franchise. The Cardinals have been for years as one of the top overall teams in the National League. But, this will significantly more likely than not be the third straight season in which the team misses the postseason.
The Cardinals won 93 games back in 2022, but it has been a struggle since. Bloom's job will be to fix that which obviously means that there will be pieces leaving the organization as they look to re-tool and maybe even some guys coming to St. Louis.
Former Cardinals All-Star Matt Holliday was asked if it was his job to run the team, who would be "untouchable" in trade talks on "STL Sports Central." He had one answer: No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a potential star down in the minors
"JJ Wetherholt's the only guy I wouldn't trade," Holliday said. "I think everybody else, I mean, everyone that has ever played in the right deal is tradable. I mean, look, if you're given assets that are better than that one player is, everybody is tradable. I think if you ask me if there was one player that I think is a potential All-Star, that's young, that's going to be making league-minimum. JJ Wetherholt, to me, is the one guy that I wouldn't trade. Obviously, is someone came in and knocked your socks off, you would consider trading him. But, I think as far as trade value goes, I think his is probably the highest, in my opinion, in the organization."
Holliday certainly knows a thing or two about finding success in St. Louis. Wetherholt hasn't made his big league debut yet, but, if he has this high of an opinion of the young infielder already, that should at least be seen as a positive for Cardinals fans.
