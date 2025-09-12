Cardinals Officially Cut Ties With 8-Year MLB Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals officially made a move on Thursday.
On Monday, the Cardinals got Alec Burleson back into the lineup and also promoted left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet at the time. In response, the Cardinals optioned right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo down to the minor leagues and also designated veteran utility man Garrett Hampson for assignment, per the team.
"LHP Nick Raquet has been selected from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "1B/OF Alec Burleson has been activated from the 10-Day IL. RHP Andre Granillo has been optioned to Memphis. INF/OF Garrett Hampson has been designated for assignment."
Shortly after being designated for assignment, the Cardinals opted to release him from the organization, per the MLB transaction log and shared by Newsweek's Noah Camras.
The Cardinals made the decision to move on
"The St. Louis Cardinals officially released veteran utility man Garrett Hampson after an unsuccessful stint with the organization, per the MLB.com transaction log," Camras said. "Hampson was designated for assignment by the Cardinals earlier this week. After clearing waivers, the Cardinals elected to release him to free agency. Hampson has had a trying 2025 season that began with the Arizona Diamondbacks after he signed a minor league deal with the club this winter."
Hampson has had a roller coaster of a 2025 season. He has spent time in the majors with the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, and the Cincinnati Reds as well. Now, with a few weeks remaining in the regular season he's back out there on the market.
With St. Louis, Hampson played in 35 games. He slashed .103/.133/.138 with nine runs scored and one RBI.
Hampson has played of MLB experience under his belt. This has been his eighth season in the majors. He began his MLB career way back in 2018 as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Hampson played five seasons with the Rockies and since then has spent time in the majors with the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Diamondbacks, Reds, and the Cardinals. Will he add another team to that list this fall before the season ends?
More MLB: Predicting Cardinals' Biggest Addition, Subtraction Before 2026