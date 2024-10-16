Mets Projected $46 Million Star Could Help Get Cardinals Through Rebuild
It seems all but certain that the St. Louis Cardinals are going to look a lot different in 2025.
St. Louis has let it be known that it is going to cut payroll with an attention towards the future. The Cardinals likely will trade some veterans this winter and may not spend heavily. St. Louis also is looking to upgrade its farm system.
There are a lot of changes coming in the near future, but that doesn't mean that the Cardinals need to wait around for long before returning to the postseason. If the Cardinals are strategic this offseason, there will be players available who could help in 2025, but more so be important pieces in 2026 and beyond when St. Louis hopefully will contend.
One player who fits this description well and should be in consideration this winter is two-time All-Star Luis Severino. He had a down year in 2023 due to injuries as a member of the New York Yankees. He signed with the New York Mets last offseason and has been an integral member of the organization with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts.
Severino will be a free agent this winter and is projected to get $46 million over three years. That type of deal would be affordable for St. Louis. He would be a big part of 2025, although it's unclear what the team will look like. He would be under team control for the 2026 and 2027 seasons as well with this projection, which seems like a more likely window for St. Louis to contend.
If the Cardinals were to land Severino, they would have a dependable All-Star-level pitcher on an affordable deal to hopefully help get through the rebuild as fast as possible.
