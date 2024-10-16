Cardinals Surprisingly Predicted To Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will have plenty of movement across the organization this winter.
St. Louis had a tough 2024 season, and that is going to lead to plenty of changes. It's unclear exactly what that means, but it is clear that the Cardinals are going to make changes. It has been reported that the team is open to trading some veterans and also cut payroll.
This, unfortunately, could lead to plenty of players no longer playing in St. Louis. FanSided's Miranda Remaklus put together a list of players who may not be back in 2025 and predicted that young catcher Pedro Pagés could be on his way out of town.
"Pagés was a surprise for the Cardinals in 2024," Remaklus said. "He stepped up huge for the team when Willson Contreras was injured, and Iván Herrera struggled. Pagés filled a role nicely, but Herrera has always been considered the heir apparent to fill in the role of catcher for the team. While Contreras is the primary catcher for the Cardinals, he loves to contribute and can easily take on the role of designated hitter. He could also become a candidate for an infield position.
"Herrera is believed to be a victim of the Cardinals' decline in player development. it would be terrible to see Herrera be replaced without putting in some effort. He is playing winter baseball in the Dominican Republic, the Leones del Escogido, which Cardinals' legend Albert Pujols will manage. The Cardinals may keep Pagés but get him more development in the minor leagues."
He appeared in 68 games last season with the Cardinals and had seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
