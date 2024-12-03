Mets Urged To Consider Trading For Cardinals' $7.5M Breakout Star
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will be mentioned in some capacity this offseason for any team looking to make a trade.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 but is looking to "reset" the organization. Chaim Bloom will be taking over the team as the president of baseball operations once the 2025 season ends. The Cardinals have plenty of pieces that would be of interest for contenders.
Nobody has been safe this offseason and pretty much every veteran on the roster has been linked to some other team in some way. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado seems like the most likely player to go but he won't be the only one if he gets moved.
Another player who has been brought up is trade deadline acquisition Erick Fedde. St. Louis landed him in a deal with the Chicago White Sox and he logged a 3.30 ERA in 31 total starts in what was clearly his best big league season.
What made him an attractive deadline target was the fact that he's under contract for the 2025 season at an affordable $7.5 million rate.
If the Cardinals are going to trade away veterans, he's someone that could be afforded by pretty any contender which could help increase the haul for St. Louis.
Any team could make sense for Fedde, and FanSided's Tim Boyle suggested that the New York Mets should look into a move.
"Both a free agent target of the Mets and again someone mentioned at the trade deadline, Erick Fedde ended up traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals," Boyle said. "St. Louis failed to make the playoffs and Fedde’s resurgent season went to waste...
"Fedde had slightly below average strikeout numbers at 21.2 percent with his walk total better than most at 7.2 percent. Owed another $7.5 million this coming year, he’s an incredibly affordable pitcher capable of giving the Mets a full and productive year should they choose to make a trade for him."
If the Cardinals are open to a trade, the Mets would be a fascinating trade partner. New York had its own struggles in recent years and traded away some superstars -- like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander -- for prospects so its farm system actually is in a good place.
New York has five players currently on Major League Baseball's list of the top 100 prospects and some other intriguing young players like Brett Baty. Maybe there could be a deal somewhere that works for both sides.
