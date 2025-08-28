Miles Mikolas Called Out For Taking Shot At Cardinals Legend
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down 2025 season, to say the least.
St. Louis entered the campaign with no expectations whatsoever. In fact, there were a lot of people out there who projected the Cardinals to finish in last place in the National League Central standings, which at the time seemed surprisingy given that the Cardinals finished above .500 last year and entered the season with a similar-looking roster.
The first half of the campaign was great. St. Louis was flying and looked like a potential playoff team for awhile, but things cooled off before the All-Star break and since then things have been inconsistent. The Cardinals have a 65-69 record right now and are in fourth place in the NL Central, but are six games ahead of the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates.
It's been a long season and there's been plenty to talk about. For example, decisions in the starting rotation have been under a microscope this year. When Erick Fedde was struggling, fans were on the team hard about moving on in favor of Michael McGreevy. The team eventually did so.
Miles Mikolas is another guy who has gotten the brunt of it throughout the season. He's in the final year of his deal with the Cardinals and will be a free agent this winter. He has a 5.17 ERA so far this season in 25 starts.
Throughout the season, a lot has been said about him and his spot in the organization. Recently, he joined "Foul Territory" to talk about a wide range of topics, including his future in baseball. While discussing his future, he talked about how he's seen what it looks like to essentially push it too far and how he wants to pitch as long as he can stay healthy.
Did Miles Mikolas take a shot at Adam Wainwright?
"I want to play as long as I can, healthy," Mikolas said. "I've seen what it looks like to be old and really struggle through the last couple of months or that last year. I'm not chasing any records. I'm not chasing the Hall of Fame. I don't even know if I'm chasing the Hall of Pretty Good."
"Foul Territory" host Erik Kratz quickly jumped in and called Mikolas for what he thought was a thinly-veiled dig at Adam Wainwright.
"I'm going to tell (Adam) Wainwright that he was broken down...It was definitely Wainwright. I'm going to make sure he knows that so that we had it here first."
Mikolas did follow and shout out Wainwright in the process.
"Again, I've seen what that looks like, and that's a lot of work. It's a lot of work. And he was chasing numbers, he was chasing 200 wins." Mikolas said. "You're talking about a guy who used every single bullet to get 200 wins; it was an incredible thing to watch. ... Best teammate ever."
It was an interesting interview, to say the least. You can check it out right here.
