MLB Analyst Weighs In With Surprise Cardinals-Nolan Arenado Prediction
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in a lot of trade rumors all throughout the offseason so far but there hasn't been anything to show for the chatter yet.
With just a few weeks to go until Spring Training kicks off, Nolan Arenado remains a member of the organization. He's the player who has been in trade rumors the most throughout the offseason so far. While this is the case, Arenado is a future Hall of Fame-level talent who has been beloved in St. Louis.
It makes sense that the Cardinals have wanted to trade him. He's 33 years old with a lot of money left on his contract. He would be the perfect player to trade away from the perspective of trimming payroll.
While this is the case, no one has picked him up, yet. MLB Network analyst and former All-Star outfielder Cliff Floyd weighed in on the sweepstakes but predicted that Arenado will be back in 2025.
"This one is tough for me because I feel like he has unfinished business, and certain dudes don't want to leave that way," Floyd said. "I feel like he's going to go back to prove something. I really do."
If Arenado were to stay in St. Louis, the Cardinals certainly wouldn't get the payroll flexibility they were hoping to get. While this is the case, the Cardinals would have a much better chance at the National League Central title with Arenado on the roster.
