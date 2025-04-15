MLB Expert Addresses Chance Of Legends Returning To Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are obviously in an interesting spot right now.
It's a pretty odd season for the club. Hopefully, the Cardinals can have a great year. It would be nice if they could surprise the baseball world and shut down all of the noise and return to the playoffs. While this is the case, there are big changes coming this upcoming offseason.
It's John Mozeliak's final season as the team's president of baseball operations and Chaim Bloom is going to take over the role after the season ends. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal took a look at each team across the league and discussed nine managers who could be on the hot seat. He mentioned Oli Marmol in part because of the changes on the way.
One thing that's interesting to note is that Rosenthal made it sound like he doesn't think Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols would succeed Marmol.
"The Cardinals are in an odd place, using the 2025 season to transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom as their head of baseball operations," Rosenthal said. "Marmol, hired by Mozeliak, is under contract through ‘26. It stands to reason Bloom will want his own man. But whom? Two former Cardinals greats, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, have made no secret of their desire to manage.
"Both have done it in the Dominican Winter League, and Molina will manage Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic team for the second time in 2026. The Cardinals, though, might not want to choose between two of their legends. And Bloom, after his experience with Alex Cora in Boston, will be especially careful with his choice."
