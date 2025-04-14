Cardinals Will Have To Cut Ties With 1 Option To Minors Soon
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a pretty tough decision to make in the near future.
St. Louis recently called up young infielder Thomas Saggese when Nolan Gorman was briefly placed on the Injured List. He's appeared in six games and actually has been one of the team's hottest hitters over that span slashing .471/.444/.647 with one homer and four RBIs.
There have been questions about St. Louis' infield depth throughout the season to this point and Saggese seems like an easy option to help.
Gorman is back, but the Cardinals didn't have to make a tough decision yet because Masyn Winn was placed on the Injured List when the young slugger was brought back up.
Soon enough, a tough decision is going to have to be made. Has Saggese played well enough to earn a role with the team for the foreseeable future? With the Cardinals opt to roll with some combination of Winn and Gorman keep everything else the same? What about the outfield, could someone like Michael Siani be at risk of heading down to the minors? It's clear that the Cardinals have more outfield depth than infield depth so there's reason to believe it would make sense to keep someone like Saggese to bolster the infield rather than Siani.
He's been a solid piece for the team as well, though. He's adopted a defensive specialist role that the team clearly seems to like.
Winn was placed on the 10-day Injured List with his back spasms. Before that was the case, he made it sound like he wouldn't need much time to get back on the field. The Cardinals likely will get him back very soon. Who will he end up pushing off the roster?
