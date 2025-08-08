MLB Writer Calls Out Cardinals Manager For Recent Comments, Suggests A Change
The St. Louis Cardinals are well out of postseason contention after selling at the trade deadline. They sent rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. They recently won a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to get back to .500.
That sets them up for a little bit of momentum in their next series against the Chicago Cubs starting Friday night. St. Louis could look to play spoiler on their archrivals.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has done a fine job keeping everything together with a less than stellar roster this season. However, Christopher Kline of FanSided suggests that there should be a managerial change in 2026.
"St. Louis clearly prioritizes loyalty to its staff, starting at the top. But oftentimes a new GM means, sooner than later, a new coach. Bloom will want to rebuild St. Louis' roster in his image, but he may also want to hand-pick the manager in the dugout. If he's not solid on Marmol, there is absolutely a world in which Bloom's ascent aligns with a seismic change in the clubhouse," Kline wrote.
Will Marmol remain Cards skipper in 2026?
Marmol was hired in 2022 after the shocking dismissal of Mike Shildt, which some fans are still resentful towards current president of baseball operations John Mozeliak over. He guided the Cardinals to a 93-win season and National League Central title in 2022.
However, things took a downturn in 2023. They posted 71-91 and 83-79 records in 2023 and 2024, missing the postseason. Ultimately, that falls on management for not putting together a good roster for those seasons, and even 2025 for that matter.
Often times, there is little a manager can do about what he is given to work with. But it's not out of the realm of possibility that Marmol could be let go at the end of 2025. If Chaim Bloom wants to go a different direction, he may choose to take that path and hire his own manager.
Marmol was hired by Mozeliak, but Bloom may want to do things a little bit differently and hire his own manager. Things will be different in the front office, as Bloom will hire several of his own candidates.
It's unclear whether or not that will include Marmol. There will be several candidates available for St. Louis to choose from if they do let go of Marmol.
