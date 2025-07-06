MLB Writer Chooses Cardinals' First-Half MVP: 'Has Led The Way'
The St. Louis Cardinals have defied expectations in 2025.
The Cardinals have mixed youth with experience effectively. And while rising talents like Matthew Liberatore, Victor Scott II, and Masyn Winn have provided a glimpse of the franchise's bright future, it's a seasoned veteran who has arguably been the club's first-half MVP.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently communicated this very argument.
"The Cardinals have succeeded thanks to a depth of solid performances rather than any breakouts," Doolittle wrote.
"Some of those solid performers are key to St. Louis' future: Matthew Liberatore, Victor Scott II, Masyn Winn. But the veteran (Sonny) Gray, who might have been dealt if not for his contract's no-trade clause, has led the way."
Entering Sunday, Gray was 8-3 on the season with a 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched (17 starts). Amazingly, the former No. 18 overall pick (2011 MLB draft) now has an identical career ERA (3.51) through 324 appearances.
Gray, a three-time All-Star pitcher, signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Cardinals in November 2023.
Gray’s 2025 season has been full of highlights. On June 27, the 35-year-old etched his name into baseball history with a complete-game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 on only 89 pitches -- a rare "Maddux" that marked the first such performance in Major League Baseball history with those exact parameters.
Gray’s devastating sweeper has been among the league’s best pitches this season. Beyond his production on the mound, Gray’s veteran presence has helped guide the young Cards during this transitional phase.
More MLB: Cardinals Trade Chip Could Tempt Phillies To Overpay, Writer Says