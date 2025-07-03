Cardinals Trade Chip Could Tempt Phillies To Overpay, Writer Says
If and when the St. Louis Cardinals end up selling in July, a right-hander will likely be involved.
While many analysts are predicting that All-Star closer Ryan Helsley will be the pitcher moved by St. Louis (understandably so), Helsley isn’t the only Cardinals late-inning reliever with substantial trade value in the eyes of contenders.
FanSided’s Curt Bishop recently reminded us about the value of Phil Maton and suggested that moving him would be wise if the Cardinals retain Helsley.
Bishop also suggested that the allure of Maton might tempt a contender like the Philadelphia Phillies to overpay for his services in the form of a substantial prospect package.
“If they aren't going to trade Helsley, then they need to trade Phil Maton,” Bishop wrote of St. Louis.
“His value should be going up with all the success he's had this year. He's 1-3 with a 1.91 ERA and is on a cheap, expiring deal.”
“Maton won't get them a boatload of prospects, but they can land a solid one if they trade him.”
“Think of it similarly to how the Royals got Cole Ragans from the Rangers for Aroldis Chapman,” Bishop continued. “I know that's a hard deal to come by, but Maton's stats this year certainly warrant a similar return. It depends on where Maton is sent if the Cardinals decide to trade him, of course. But a team in desperate need of a high-leverage reliever, such as the Phillies, will likely overpay for somebody like Maton.”
The 32-year-old Maton is on an expiring $2 million deal, as noted by Bishop.
The righthander has a 1.18 WHIP in 2025 with two saves and 44 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched (34 appearances).
Should the Cardinals, as Bishop suggested, float Maton over to the Phillies and see if Philadelphia is indeed willing to send a beefy package back?
More MLB: Cardinals Pitcher Deemed Untouchable In Trade Talks By MLB Writer