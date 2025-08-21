MLB Writer Declares Cardinals Ahead Of Schedule With 2025 Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals managed to win two out of three games against the slumping Miami Marlins after they were swept at home by the New York Yankees. Still, they are 63-65, 16 1/2 games out in the National League Central and five games back in the Wild Card race. This season has been about giving young players more opportunities rather than trying to build the best possible ballclub.
St. Louis has committed to their rebuild after having sold at the trade deadline. They sent rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz to contending ballclubs and are likely a few years away from being a true contender again.
However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report actually believes the Cardinals showed some promise in 2025 and even stated that he sees them as ahead of schedule on their rebuild.
Cardinals May Be Ahead Of Schedule On Rebuild
"The full-season trajectory still looks good for the over here," Miller wrote
"As with the Angels, it hasn't been any particular player surprisingly stoking the flames in St. Louis. Although, Victor Scott II becoming the every day center fielder while Matthew Liberatore has become a regular in the rotation are both big wins for the Cardinals' long-term plans. Both the 24-year-old hitter and 25-year-old pitcher entered this season with a career bWAR of minus-0.5, but it looks like they might be pillars of this rebuild."
The Cardinals are currently on track for roughly 80 wins this season. The over/under win total before the season was set to 76.5, and the Cardinals could still beat that. This would be much better than what was expected out of them entering 2025.
The outlook isn't great for 2026 either way, but with John Mozeliak stepping down as president of baseball operations and giving way to Chaim Bloom, changes will be made. The rebuild is underway, and there will be a plan to guide St. Louis back to contention in the next few years.
But in many ways, they have been better than expected, and while not on par with some of Major League Baseball's elite teams by any stretch, they at least have seen some players step into larger roles and turn themselves into key pieces for the future.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals navigate the transition to Bloom and their rebuild.
More MLB: JJ Wetherholt Update: What They're Saying About Cardinals Phenom