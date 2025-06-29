MLB Writer Links Cardinals To Superstar Division Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the more interesting teams in the league this season. They're on the verge of contending but they seem like they're headed for a short rebuild.
A team in this position could pursue trades for players on contracts with multiple years of team control. There are a few options out there that fit this mold for the Cardinals to explore, too.
Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain recently suggested the Cardinals could look to swing a huge trade for division rival pitcher Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed the Cardinals as a trade partner for Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers," Gauvain wrote. "Since 2021, Peralta ranks 21st in pitcher fWAR. He's averaged just under 11 strikeouts per nine innings in that span, and he's continued his success this year with a 2.90 ERA and a 138 ERA+ through 17 starts and 93 innings. Peralta has an affordable $8 million team option for 2026. The Cardinals could look to extend either Alcantara, who has a team option for the 2027 season, or Peralta, should they acquire either in a trade."
If Peralta wasn't a division rival of the Cardinals, this could make sense. But with Peralta actively competing against the Cardinals for a National League Central title and potential postseason berth, it doesn't make much sense unless St. Louis is willing to cut ties with multiple top prospects including a name like Quinn Mathews or Tink Hence. With that unlikely, this trade idea remains unlikely, too.