Yankees-Ryan Helsley Trade Rumors Reach New Peak
The New York Yankees could use another bullpen arm to help lockdown the back end of games down the stretch of the season, but they will likely need to turn to the trade market to find the solution they need.
The Yankees have continuously been linked to St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley as we near the trade deadline. This trade buzz is only growing as the days go by.
Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey recently listed the Yankees as one of the top landing spots for Helsley, further pushing the ongoing buzz between the two sides.
"Since being named the Cardinals’ closer in 2022, Ryan Helsley has been the definition of a shutdown closer," Dorsey wrote. "The right-hander’s 93 saves since then are sixth-most among relievers over that span.
"There might be some cause for concern with the Cardinals’ closer, but Helsley isn’t the first reliever to go through struggles. And with his track record being what it is, a contender might well believe that a few tweaks and a change of scenery could be just what Helsley needs."
A trade for Helsley would make perfect sense for the Yankees, but they would likely need to cut ties with a top prospect or two to acquire the expiring reliever.
For the Cardinals, trading Helsley makes sense, even given the fact they're contending right now. His contract expires at the end of the season and the Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason, especially if teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Yankees are set to pursue the flamethrower.
Cardinals fans may not want to face the reality of trading their star closer, but it's a move that would be best for the team's future, especially if they're able to steal multiple top prospects from the Bronx Bombers.
More MLB: Astros Tabbed 'Best Fit' In Trade For Cardinals $15 Million Pitcher