MLB Writer Notably 'Worried' About Young Cardinals Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a rebuilding year as they look to transition from an older roster to a younger core. That doesn't mean the year is just thrown away, though. In fact, it's a very important year for young players and their development.
Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker are two of the youngsters that the Cardinals would love to see take big steps forward, but it doesn't seem like that's the way they're trending.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently noted that he was worried about the aforementioned Walker.
"Walker has seen an uptick in his average (.239) and on-base percentage (.299), but his slugging percentage is at an all-time low (.338), ultimately still grading out as a well below-average hitter this year (84 wRC+)," Jacobs wrote. "The Cardinals don't want Walker to aspire to be a fine bat, they expect him to be a difference maker. He's far from that right now. I'm not doubting his ability to become that just yet, but I think we need to be honest about how much he is still struggling."
When Walker debuted in 2023, he was supposed to be one of the top prospects in the game at just 21 years old. He played alright, but not nearly up to standard. In 2024, he took a major step back and looked near unplayable.
In 2025, more of the same has continued. The powerful slugger currently has a career worst slugging percentage while striking out in 23 of his 71 at-bats. Some changes need to be made in order to help him reach his potential. Until then, it's understandable to be worried about the star.
