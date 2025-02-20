Inside The Cardinals

MLB Writer Proposes Cardinals-Red Sox Blockbuster Without Nolan Arenado

Would this type of deal make sense for the Cardinals?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have been tied in trade talks over the last few months.

There was a time in which it seemed like Nolan Arenado could be an option for the Red Sox. While this is the case, he currently is still with the Cardinals and Boston signed Alex Bregman. There doesn’t seem like there is any chance Arenado will be coming to Boston, but could there be another possible move? 

FanSided’s Zach Pressnell put together a hypothetical deal that would send Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley in a package for Triston Casas.

"Red Sox receive: RHP Ryan Helsley (and) RHP Erick Fedde and Cardinals receive: 1B Triston Casas
RHP Richard Fitts," Pressnell said. "Helsley led the league in saves last season despite playing on a struggling Cardinals team. He's one of the best relievers in baseball and is entering the final year of his contract. St. Louis will likely look to trade him at some point this season, but now seems like a fine time, especially if they can land Casas as a return.

"The flamethrower would be the perfect replacement for Kenley Jansen in Boston, and Fedde would join the Red Sox rotation as another veteran starter. Boston is struggling with a few injuries right now and could use some added depth. Trading Casas has been mentioned all offseason for the Red Sox, but a deal hasn't come to fruition yet."

Would this type of move make sense for the Cardinals? It’s just a hypothetical, but landing someone like Casas would be absolutely worth it if he somehow becomes available. 

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

