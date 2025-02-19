How Cardinals Could Shock Baseball World In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals could surprise some people in 2025.
All of the chatter about the Cardinals over the last few months has been pretty negative. While this is the case, the National League Central is still vulnerable.
The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games in 2024 but lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams. Milwaukee brought in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin, but didn’t do much else. Milwaukee should still be good, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the club take a step back.
The Chicago Cubs tied with the Cardinals with 83 wins last year. Chicago had a good offseason and landed guys like Kyle Tucker and Justin Turner, but traded Cody Bellinger away. The Cubs are better, but that doesn’t mean the club is out of reach.
St. Louis also won 83 games last year and should be pretty similar if not better in 2025. The Cardinals lost Paul Goldschmidt, but Willson Contreras is going to replace him at first base and should provide more offense. Nolan Arenado is still in town now and the club has some solid prospects near the big leagues.
The Cardinals should have a solid rotation led by Sonny Gray and still have the National League’s best reliever from 2024 in Ryan Helsley.
There’s a lot of talent here and surprisingly more continuity than expected from 2024 to the 2025.
People forget that the Cardinals were in contention for a playoff spot until late into the summer last year, that’s why they went out and got Erick Fedde. This team should be similar in 2025 and should at least have a chance at the top spot in the division. That certainly would shock some people
