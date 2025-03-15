MLB Writer Proposes Surprising Cardinals-Dodgers Last-Second Deal
There has been so much trade chatter and speculation about the St. Louis Cardinals over the last few months.
Right when the 2024 Major League Baseball season came to an end, Nolan Arenado's future was up in the air and has still been talked about to this day. The Cardinals obviously wanted to trade him and it wouldn't be shocking if they still wanted to.
St. Louis wanted to trim payroll and open up spaces for young guys. Arenado is still with the team and that seems like the most likely option with Opening Day just about two weeks away.
Nothing can be ruled out, for sure, but there have been months to get a deal done and it just doesn't seem likely right now. If the Cardinal are going to deal Arenado it seems like it would be more likely around the trade deadline or next offseason.
While this is the case, there is still speculation about his future. FanSided's Zach Pressnell made a hypothetical Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers deal involving Arenado with Hyeseong Kim starting the year in the minors.
"Dodgers receive: 3B Nolan Arenado and $25 million," Pressnell said. "Cardinals receive: RHP Bobby Miller. This deal is simple. The Cardinals would send Arenado and $25 million to help pay for his deal to the Dodgers in exchange for former top prospect Bobby Miller."
On paper, this seems like a pretty fair deal for both sides. The Cardinals would get a pitcher with a ton of upside and the Dodgers would get another star. While this is the case, Los Angeles has Max Muncy still and a massive payroll, and plenty of talent already. Arenado would probably love this deal, but it doesn't seem likely right now. Maybe in a few months.
More MLB: Cardinals 25-Year-Old's Rough Spring Could Doom Chances At Big Role