MLB Writer Proposes Wild Cardinals-Red Sox Blockbuster Swap
If the St. Louis Cardinals are out of playoff contention this summer, they could have a pretty solid firesale ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline.
There's some serious talent in the organization right now despite all of the negative chatter heading into the season. St. Louis is 8-8 so far this season and has shown flashes of a team that could be better than it was last year. The Cardinals won 83 games last year and there's a chance they could be better.
The Cardinals have played just 16 games so far this season but there's already been a lot of talk about who could be moved or things of that nature. It feels far too early. But, that's just what happens.
If the Cardinals can continue to look the way they have to begin the season for the most part they are more likely to add or at least stay the course than subtract. While this is the case, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell put together a hypothetical trade to deal Ryan Helsley to the Boston Red Sox.
"Red Sox acquire: RHP Ryan Helsley," Pressnell said. "Cardinals acquire: SS/2B Franklin Arias, OF Jhostynxon Garcia. The biggest hole on Boston's roster is the closer role. Aroldis Chapman and a few other pitchers have filled in the role, but Boston doesn't have a shutdown guy to confidently go to in the ninth inning of a one-run game.
"The best closer expected to be available in a trade is St. Louis Cardinals flame-thrower Ryan Helsley. Helsley is among the best relievers in the game, but he's on an expiring contract. The Red Sox could part ways with a few top prospects who are blocked by even better young talent in order to land the star righty."
This would be pretty surprising as the Red Sox have Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks currently with the organization. Chapman has logged a 1.29 ERA in eight appearances so far this season while Helsley has a 3.00 ERA in six appearances. Plus, Boston actually has been worse than the Cardinals so far this season at 8-10.
It's a little early, but we'll see what happens.
More MLB: MLB Expert Addresses Chance Of Legends Returning To Cardinals