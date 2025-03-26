MLB Writer Proposes Wild 'Last-Minute' Cardinals Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals were in trade rumors all offseason but Opening Day is on Thursday and it would be an absolute shock if there was anything major ahead of it.
If the Cardinals were going to get any big trades done -- namely for Nolan Arenado -- it would've likely already happened. Opening Day is on Thursday and teams just went through full Spring Trainings and made roster cuts and everything of that nature. It doesn't seem likely by any means that a trade is coming.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of hypothetical "last-minute" blockbuster trades and suggested one to send Arenado to the Houston Astros.
"Trade Proposal: Houston Astros get 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals get RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Miguel Ullola (Astros No. 6)," Rymer said. "The Astros thought they had a deal for Arenado in December, only for the 10-time Gold Glover to say "nope" as punishment for the Kyle Tucker trade. Houston was nonetheless checking back in as recently February. This was a couple weeks before manager Joe Espada confirmed Jose Altuve as his new left fielder, a move that has all of us going, 'Um, are you sure about that?'
"Trading for Arenado wouldn't necessarily alter the Altuve scheme, but it would upgrade the Astros in the aggregate. If they had Arenado to man third base, they could move Isaac Paredes to second base and keep using Gold Glover Mauricio Dubón as a utility player. And who knows? Daikin Park could be just what Arenado needs to revive his bat."
Arenado already shut down a deal to the Astros once months ago when he would've had pretty much a full offseason to get ready to join a new organization. Opening Day is pretty much here and there likely won't be any deals like this. If Arenado is going to be moved, it will likely be at the trade deadline or next offseason.
