Cardinals' Star Shares What He Wants From Possible Final Year In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals were in trade rumors for months centered around third baseman Nolan Arenado.
That chatter isn't going away anytime soon despite the fact that he will be with the team on Opening Day. It would be a shock if he were traded in the near future, but the trade deadline or next offseason will give St. Louis another opportunity to do so.
The Cardinals made it overtly clear they wanted to move him and he seemed opened to a potential deal but things just didn't shake out.
He'll be with the team on Opening Day but there's certainly a chance this will be his final one in St. Louis. He's been a great member of the organization and it would be great to keep him around forever, but the club make it known they would like a trade.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold recently spoke to Arenado and he shared what he's looking for in this season.
"That’s a good question. I actually thought about that,” Arenado told Goold. "Some of the awards while I’ve been here are pretty cool, but I don’t think it would have been a good finish. I would always feel bad that my last year was that year. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m excited that I have another opportunity to change that.
"I would like to, God-willing, stay healthy and give the Cardinals fans something better to remember than last year,” he continued. “I’m excited for the opportunity to go out and compete and compete in a place where they take pride in good baseball. That’s what I want to give them."
No matter what happens with his future, the Cardinals are fortunate to have him now. Fans should be excited about him at least heading into the season.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Bold' Prediction Would Cut Ties With All-Star Slugger