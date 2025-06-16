MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals Cut Ties With $260 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly tried to trade Nolan Arenado during the offseason, but no trade even came to fruition. Instead, the Cardinals have been left with the expensive veteran on their roster.
Still, St. Louis could continue to try to trade its Gold Glove infielder this season and there are a lot of voices around baseball who think the Cardinals should do just that.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently urged the Cardinals to cut ties with Arenado, though Kline noted it was a very improbable move at this point in the season.
"The Cardinals actually tried to trade Nolan Arenado last offseason, but his no-trade clause and an overstuffed contract made it rather difficult," Kline wrote. "St. Louis almost pushed a deal across the finish line with Houston, but Arenado balked at the last second and from there, talks were dead.
"So how about the July 31 deadline? Arenado continues to flash his leather at third base, but the offense is back in a rut (.695 OPS) and his contract isn't any more palatable. There ought to be plenty of interest in Arenado leaguewide, but only if St. Louis absorbs the majority of his contract to lessen the financial burden on his new team."
Trading Arenado would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals if they could find a suitor who's willing to take on his contract or give back quality prospects in return.
It's unlikely the Cardinals will find a team willing to do something worthwhile though. But with the Boston Red Sox recently trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the market could heat up for talented infielders this season.
