MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals To Use Breakout Star As Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tough spot ahead of the trade deadline this season. They're likely trying to rebuild and build their roster for the future, which indicates they will sell at the deadline. But they're also winning a lot of games and contending, which indicates they'll buy.
St. Louis will likely do a bit of both this season. It wouldn't be shocking to see them trade away some of their expiring contracts while looking to acquire young, controllable talent.
FanSided's Curt Bishop recently suggested the Cardinals could use their lone free agent signing of the offseason, Phil Maton, as a trade chip this trade deadline season.
"Phil Maton was St. Louis lone free agent signing last winter. In mid-March, they signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract. Similarly to Helsley, Fedde, and Matz, he's in the final year of an affordable contract," Bishop wrote. "But while Helsley's value might be taking a hit, Maton's is rising. He owns a 2.16 ERA across 27 appearances in 2025 for the Cardinals. Relievers will be in high demand this deadline with so few available.
"The market appears to be favoring selling teams, so if Helsley's value tanks, the Cardinals could still bring back a good package of prospects for Maton."
Trading Maton makes perfect sense unless the Cardinals front office wants to be ultra-aggressive in the pursuit of winning this season. That seems unlikely, so it feels like a Maton trade is imminent.
The righty doesn't have much of a future in St. Louis beyond this season. When he re-enters free agency at the end of this season, his market will likely be a bit hotter than it was last offseason.
With that in mind, the Cardinals should take advantage of his value as a high leverage reliever on the trade market.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Top Draft Pick Listed 'Best Trade Chip'